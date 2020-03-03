|
Howard Shuler
Topeka, KS - Howard Lee Shuler, 81, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Howard was born March 1, 1939, in Bolivar, Missouri, the son of Kenneth and Marjorie Wheeler Shuler. He was raised in Walnut Grove, Missouri and graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1957. Howard earned Bachelor of Science Degrees in history and physical education from Southwest Missouri State University in 1961. He earned his Master's Degree in education from Pittsburg State University in 1962, in Pittsburg, Kansas. Howard married Erma Pauline Mooneyham in Billings, Missouri on December 8, 1961.
Howard began his education career in St. Louis, Missouri, followed by Jasper, Missouri, where he was a coach, teacher and Principal. In 1969, he moved his family to Columbus, Kansas where he was the High School Principal and then Superintendent from 1969 to 1982. From 1982 to 2001, Howard was the Superintendent of Auburn-Washburn School District. He enjoyed post-retirement employment with both McPherson & Jacobson Superintendent Consulting Firm and the Kansas Department of Education. He was honored as the 2000 Kansas Superintendent of The Year. Howard was president of the Kansas Association of School Administrators and a member of the United School Administrators. He was also a member of the Lions Club, Optimist Club, the United Methodist Church, and the Columbus Volunteer Fire Department.
Howard grew up running the hills and fields of the Western Ozarks believing that the only acceptable occupation for a man with his skill set would be pitching for the Cardinals. In the absence of a call-up to the bullpen, and in an effort to escape the dairy farm, Howard was the first in his family to pursue and achieve higher education. A chance encounter with a striking young woman at a Springfield drive-in in 1960, would change everything. He would embark on a journey that would shape and define techniques and facilities where thousands of young people, teachers and administrators would practice the art of education. After 40 years and much to the dismay of fish across the country, Howard moved on to other pursuits traveling the world with that same striking woman from the drive-in, dipping a line in every body of water he passed and wearing out the ears of each and every one he came into contact with, reciting the various accomplishments of his kids and his grandkids.
Howard leaves to cherish his memory his children, Roger Shuler and wife, Trish, Joplin MO, Rennie McKinney and husband, Richard, Olathe KS, and Wade Shuler and wife, Meegan, Auburn KS; grandchildren, Deaken Shuler, Ft. Lauderdale FL, Kayleigh Shuler, Kansas City MO, Dylan Shuler, Joplin, Mallory and Brooks Shuler, Auburn, and Sloane McKinney, Olathe; sisters-in-law, Velma Lee, Ellen, and Florence; nephew, Kenny Shuler, who grew into his brother; and many nieces, nephews and friends.. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline, parents, and brothers, Levon, Jim, and Bob.
Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS, 66614.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th Ave, Topeka KS 66615.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, S 33rd Road, Aldrich MO 65601.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Auburn-Washburn Public Schools Foundation, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020