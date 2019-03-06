|
|
Rev. Howard Troy Wymer
Elkland, Missouri - Howard Troy Wymer (a.k.a. Preacher Wymer, Brother Howard, Howie (to the bus kids), Grandpa Howard, and Papa (to his seven daughters) went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
He was born in rural Crawford County, MO on August 2, 1927 to Elsie Gormley Wymer and Robert Troy Wymer. He married Vera Lee Walker on August 4, 1948 and they shared over 70 years together. He is survived by his "honey" Vera, their seven daughters - Patricia (Jerry) Campbell of Buffalo, MO, Retta Draper of Livingston, LA, Beverly (Doug) Hammett of South Africa, Twila (Tony) Mattia of Wamego, KS, Teena (David) Jacobs of Springfield, MO, Lisa (Troy) York of Richland, MO, and Rebecca (Brent) Lea of Springfield, MO, 23 grandchildren, 34 (soon to be 35) great-grandchildren, and his brother, Robert Wymer of St. James, MO.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Troy Wymer, his mother, Elsie Gormley Wymer, his sister, Ava Cartwright, and his son-in-law Charles Draper.
You have fought a good fight, you have finished your race, you have kept the faith. Well done, good and faithful servant; enter into the joy of the Lord. Goodbye for now, we'll see you in the morning.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Cantlon Otterness & Viets Chapel with Rev. Tony Mattia officiating. Escorts will be Jarod Campbell, David Draper, Ronnie Hammett, Nathan Mattia, Matthew Jacobs, and Brian York. Music will be provided by Patrick Mattia, Dorie Lea, Hannah Taylor, Leah Baker, Stefanie Noah, and Rachel Custer. Interment will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery under the direction of the Cantlon Otterness & Viets Funeral Home of Buffalo. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Campers on Missions. Condolences and online register book entries may be left at www.cantlonotterness.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 6, 2019