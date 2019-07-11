Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
(417) 866-5012
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Baptist Church
9903 N. State Hwy Z
Willard, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Tummons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard "Gene" Tummons


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard "Gene" Tummons Obituary
Howard "Gene" Tummons

Springfield - Howard "Gene" Tummons, 73, of Springfield, MO passed away at his home on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born in Willard, MO on Monday, February 25, 1946 to Dona Ann Pitt and Fred Merl Tummons.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel, 5234 W. State Highway EE, Springfield, MO 65802. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Rose Hill Baptist Church, 9903 N. State Hwy Z, Willard, MO 65781. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital or St. Jude's. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now