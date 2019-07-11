|
Howard "Gene" Tummons
Springfield - Howard "Gene" Tummons, 73, of Springfield, MO passed away at his home on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born in Willard, MO on Monday, February 25, 1946 to Dona Ann Pitt and Fred Merl Tummons.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel, 5234 W. State Highway EE, Springfield, MO 65802. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Rose Hill Baptist Church, 9903 N. State Hwy Z, Willard, MO 65781. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital or St. Jude's. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on July 11, 2019