|
|
Ike Porter
Nixa - Ivan Henry (Ike) Porter, 89, of Nixa, Missouri, passed away on November 25, 2019.
Ike was born in Wiota, Iowa on October 3, 1930 to Ralph and Marie (Aldag) Porter. He graduated from Cumberland High School in 1948.
Ike married Annette Marie Fletcher on March 11, 1951 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wiota, Iowa. This union was blessed with 68 happy years and three children.
Ike worked at many types of jobs during his life. Primarily, he worked as a highly skilled finish carpenter. Employed at Sanford Homes in Arapahoe County, Colorado, he became the supervisor of custom homes and was greatly respected.
Ike is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Marie Porter. He is survived by his wife, Annette, children Colleen Baker, Vicki Porter-McGowan (Mike), and Dallas Porter (Cynthia), a sister Doris Comes (Gary), six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, December 6, 2019 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A short visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM December 7, 2019 in Redeemer Lutheran Church, Nixa, with the funeral service following at 11:00 AM in the church. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019