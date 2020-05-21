|
|
Ila Lamb
Springfield - Ila William Lamb sometimes known as I.W. (for those who couldn't pronounce his name right) shortened his last trip around the sun on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 3:51 p.m. Born in East Peoria, Illinois on October 6, 1935, to George Montie "Buck" Lamb and Hazel Maude Brisbin Lamb, Ila was one of nine children (5 boys and 4 girls). Ila was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Springfield. He was baptized by Lennard Stratton at Clear Creek. He was a member of the American Legion Post 639 and Ozark Mountain Parrothead Club.
Ila is preceded in death by his mother Hazel, father George, daughter Peggy Sue Lamb, three brothers Al, Robert, and Eddie, and four sisters Irma, Ruth, Goldie and Della.
Ila is survived by his loving children, Vicki Lamb, Springfield, MO., Rick Lamb (Paula), Nixa, MO., and Bill Brown, Peoria, IL., four grandchildren, Jessica Stillings, Olivia Lamb, Garrett Lamb, and Jeffrey Hamann, two great-grandchildren, Brynn Stillings, and Ryker Cole and one brother, Jim Lamb (Mary), and many nieces and nephews.
Ila enjoyed Nascar racing, Keno, scratcher tickets, playing poker, fishing, reading western books, reading the newspaper, fixing broken mowers and weedeaters, dancing, performing music and playing his guitar.
Ila had a charismatic personality and an infectious smile, he loved spending time with his family and friends, Ila will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10am to 2pm in Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, 2001 W. Walnut Lawn, Springfield, MO. A brief memorial service will begin at 1:30 for close family and friends which will be live-streamed on the Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers Ila would have wanted donations to be made to Ozarks Food Harvest in Springfield, MO. to help others in need.
Published in the News-Leader from May 21 to May 22, 2020