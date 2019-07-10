Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
Ima Jewell (Hale) Bills


1926 - 2019
Ima Jewell (Hale) Bills Obituary
Ima Jewell (Hale) Bills

Springfield - Ima Jewell (Hale) Bills was born in Elk Creek, Missouri, to James M. Hale and Augusta (Gitt) Hale on February 13, 1926.

She passed away on July 7, 2019, at age 93. Ima was married May 16, 1948 to Paul F. Bills of Springfield.

After graduation from Cabool High School in 1942, she moved to Springfield in the fall of 1943 to attend Draughon's Business College.

She was employed as a bookkeeper, secretary, and office manager during her long career in Springfield. She worked for Levy-Wolf, Cotter's

pharmacy, and the Greene County prosecutor's office, as well as Fremont Manor and Primrose Place nursing homes.

When Ima was asked about her earliest childhood memory, it was one of hard work, at the tender age of four; following a horse-drawn cart,

helping her daddy pick up rocks to clear a field for planting. That remained the way she lived; always clearing obstacles for others. Her family

and friends will also always remember her cheerful stubbornness if she knew she was right; her phenomenal memory seldom failed her. She

was truly one of the "greatest generation." Missed by all, but never forgotten.

Ima was preceded in death by her husband, Paul. She is survived by her children, Roger A. Bills, Phyllis Ann (Bills) Fogle, grandchildren Matthew J. Bills and wife Leigh (Springfield, MO)

and Krista D. Felber and husband Charles (Kempner, Texas), as well as eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 5-7 PM. Services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019,1:00 PM at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on July 10, 2019
