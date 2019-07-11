|
|
Ima Jewell (Hale) Bills
Springfield, Mo. - Ima Jewell (Hale) Bills was born in Elk Creek, Missouri to James M Hale and Augusta (Gitt) Hale on February 13, 1926. She passed away on July 7, 2019, at age 93. Ima was married May 16, 1948 to Paul F. Bills of Springfield.
After graduating from Cabool High School in 1942, she moved to Springfield in the fall of 1943 to attend Draughon's Business College. She was employed as a bookeeper, secretary, and office manager during her long career in Springfield. She worked for Levy-Wolf, Cotter's Pharmacy and the Greene County Prosecutor's office as well as Fremont Manor and Primrose Place nursing homes.
When Ima was asked about her earliest childhood memory, it was one of hard work at the tender age of four, following a horse-drawn cart, helping her daddy pick up rocks to clear a field for planting. That remained the way she lived; selflessy clearing obstacles to help others succeed.
Her family and friends will also always remember her cheerful stubbornness if she knew she was right; her phenonomenal memory seldom failed her. Her love for family and friends, Cardinal baseball, and reading were her joys in life. She was truly one of the "greatest" generation." Missed by all, but never forgotten.
Ima was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, who passed in June 1995. She is survived by her children, Roger A. Bills and wife Karen, (Springfield, MO), Phyllis Ann (Bills) Fogel and husband Mark (Moberly, MO), grandchildren Matthew J. Bills and wife Leigh (Springfield, MO), and Krista D Felbar and husband Charles (Kempner, TX), as well as eight great-grandchildren.
Published in the News-Leader on July 11, 2019