Imogene Hammerschmidt

Imogene Chapman Hammerschmidt went to her reward on August 25, 2020



in Springfield, Missouri. She was born at home on June 12, 1928 in Hardy, Arkansas to Theodore H. and Mabel Garner Chapman. Imogene was a wonderful storyteller and reminisced fondly about growing up in a small town during the Depression and World War II. She attended Hardy High School, where she graduated valedictorian, Harding College and the University of Arkansas, after which she taught English in Yellville, Arkansas. There she met, fell in love with and married Robert A. (Bob) Hammerschmidt. After only a year of teaching, she became a housewife and later a full-time mother to three brilliant and unusually attractive children.



While in Yellville, Bob and Imogene helped start the Presbyterian Church where Imo played the organ and piano. After moving to Harrison, she joined her beloved First Presbyterian Church, where she remained a member for the rest of her life. She served the First Presbyterian Church Session as the Church considered moving to its current location.



Imogene loved to read, and she played the piano beautifully. There were always plenty of books and music in her home, and these interests were passed on to her children and grandsons. She was a masterful knitter and produced some truly amazing and intricate pieces. She was also a wonderful cook and was pleased to be named "Cook of the Week" in the Harrison Daily Times. No one ever left Imogene's table feeling hungry. When her children were in college and came home for the weekend, there were always a few friends in tow who knew that they would be well-fed and welcome! Her apple pie was proclaimed "The Apotheosis of Pie" by her son-in-law.



After her husband's death in 1995, Imogene volunteered a good portion of her time at the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop where she offered help and support to many people in the Boone County area. If someone need something, Imogene would often help them even if she needed to dip into her own pocket for assistance. She was frequently seen at local eateries with her friend, Margaret Tilley, and these BFFs became Harrison's premier food critics.



In 2008, ill health precipitated a move to Springfield, Missouri. Imogene enjoyed serving others, and she continued that service when she relocated to Culpepper Place (now Morningside of Springfield). She welcomed all newcomers with her characteristic warmth, humor and desire to help.



With a song in her heart, Imogene loved to recollect the old hymns which she could sing from memory. She amazed her family by singing each of the Armed Forces theme songs (all verses!) by heart. Even late in life, Imogene maintained an avid interest in politics, and she loved to watch football and basketball. Her favorite teams were the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Dallas Cowboys.



Imogene was also a member of the P. E. O. Sisterhood and the Daughters of the American Revolution which awarded her a Certificate for Excellence in Community Service in 2007. She also received a citation for her volunteerism in 2006 signed by then-Governor Mike Huckabee.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, an infant brother, Teddy Chapman, a niece, Pamela Sue Staggs and her sister, Evelyn Sue Vandagriff. She is survived by her son and devoted caregiver, Bob Hammerschmidt (Melinda) of Springfield, Missouri, daughters Beth Nixon (Allen) of Jonesboro, Arkansas and Susan Hammerschmidt of Bedford, Texas; grandsons Robert Hammerschmidt, III, Tyler Hammerschmidt (Kylie) of Nixa, and Myles Hammerschmidt of Springfield, Missouri, Alex Nixon of Nashville, Tennessee and Zach Nixon of Memphis, Tennessee; great-granddaughter, Maya Brooklynn Hammerschmidt of Nixa, and beloved granddog, Murphy.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 2:00 pm In the Chapel of Roller-Christensen Funeral Home, 519 North Spring, in Harrison with burial at Maplewood Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that consideration be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 220 North Arbor Drive, Harrison, Arkansas 72601.









