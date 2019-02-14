|
Imogene "Jean" Holliday Bateman
Marionville - Imogene "Jean" Holliday Bateman, 87, of Marionville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in her home.
She was born to Kurt and Ruth Holliday in Conway, MO. She was a retired nurse's aid and a member of the Marionville First Baptist Church. Jean married Bob Bateman on June 13, 1953.
Survivors include her husband Bob of 65 years; one daughter, Becky Murphy and husband, Doug of Aurora; one son, John Bateman and wife, Debbie of Marionville; daughter-in-law, Pam Bateman of Springfield; grandchildren, Justin Murphy, Nathan (Amber) Murphy, Kurtis (Melody) Bateman, Kristi Bateman, Jessica (Brandon) Graff and Jennifer (Kody) Fleeman; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Jim.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 14 at 3:00 p.m. in the Peterson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Marionville IOOF Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 2:30 until service time in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 14, 2019