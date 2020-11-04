Imogene Walker
Strafford - Imogene Walker, 87, Strafford, Missouri was born March 29, 1933 to Sherman and Lennie (Stever) Stroud in Northview, Missouri and departed this life for her heavenly home November 3, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Lennie Stroud; husband, Glen Walker; daughter, Linda Walker; and sister, Helen Price.
Imogene is survived by her daughter, Nada Gardner and husband Gerald, Strafford, Missouri; grandson, Jeremy Gardner and wife Carrie, Springfield, Missouri; great granddaughter, Sophia; brother, John Stroud, and wife Phyllis Marshfield, Missouri; sister, Thelma Stroud, Strafford, Missouri; and numerous family and friends.
Imogene was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
Graveside services for Imogene Walker will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Welch Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
