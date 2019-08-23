|
Ina Jean Crisman
Springfield - On the evening of August 19th, 2019 Ina Jean Crisman of Springfield, Missouri passed away at the age of 68. Ina was born in Nephi, Utah on February 17th, 1951 to the late Victor and Merlene Collard. Ina will be survived by her three children - Corey Jones and his wife Cathy Jones of Ozark, Mo, Michelle Tokarz of Springfield, Mo, and Alex Crisman of Springfield, Mo, also her four grandchildren Conner Jones, Cailey Jones, Ashley Tokarz and Sarah Tokarz. As well as her siblings Dean Collard, Kathleen Johnson, Marsha Shupe, and predeceased sister Nancy. Ina graduated from cosmetology school in Provo, Utah, as a beautician and moved to Missouri shortly after. Ina loved the beach, float trips, gardening, and was a great artist. Her sense of humor and love for life will be missed dearly. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her battle with cancer. It will not be forgotten. Ina's celebration of life will be held at Unity Church, 2214 E Seminal Springfield, Missouri at 12 on Saturday, August 24th.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 23, 2019