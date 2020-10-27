Inez Pauline LankfordRepublic - Pauline Inez Lankford was born on July 8th, 1925 and passed away October 22nd, 2020 at 95 years of age. She was born to Meda and Paul Martin near Urich, Missouri. Pauline is preceded in death by her husband Harold Lankford. They were married in San Diego, California while Harold was serving in the United States Navy. They had a wonderful and happy marriage until Harold's death on February 4th, 2020 after 74 years of marriage. They are survived by two children, Carol Elaine Swick (Brent Swick), and Paul Martin Lankford (Meschiel Lankford) and they were blessed with five grand-children and eight great-grand-children. Harold and Pauline loved to travel. They visited seven countries in Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, British Victoria Columbia, Canada, and all the States in the U.S. but Alaska and Maine. Pauline was an avid reader of all kinds of literature. She enjoyed decorating their home, cooking, doing volunteer work for school, Church, nursing homes, and keeping up with friends and family. Harold and Pauline were active in the Manchester United Methodist Church in West St. Louis county, and the Wesley United Methodist Church when they moved to Springfield, Missouri in 2004 to be near their family. Her life will be celebrated by her family at a graveside service in Butler MO. The family would like to express their appreciation to Township Senior Living, Republic Rehab and Nursing, and Preferred Hospice for their excellence, compassion, and caring for Pauline. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, and Preferred Hospice of Ozark.