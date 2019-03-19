Services
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Sparta Cemetery
Irene Johns Johnson


Irene Johns Johnson

Republic - Irene Johns Johnson, longtime resident of Republic, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Republic Nursing and Rehab. She was born February 8, 1925 in Bruner, MO, the daughter of Dewey F. and Irma (Farwell) Johns. On February 4, 1944 she and Leon Johnson were married in Harrison, AR. Irene and Leon owned and operated their own business in Battlefield and Republic. She loved baking cookies for her family, playing cards and taking care of others.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Leon, and a daughter, Karen Robinson.

Survivors include: Her son, Gary Johnson and wife Kayte; four grandchildren, Gena (Tom) Noyes, Jeff (Carol)Johnson, Kerry (Jason) Chrisman, and Lindsey Robinson; 10 great-grandchildren, Weston, Sadie, Maggie, Riley, Claire, Harper Nell, Hayden, Jasper, Leon, and Henry; and one great-great-grandson, Grahm.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, March 22, in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Burial will follow in Sparta Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Association of Southwest Missouri, 2209 Petrus Circle, Ozark, MO 65721.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 19, 2019
