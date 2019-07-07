|
Irma (Grogan) Wehner
Springfield - Irma (Grogan) Wehner, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on June 28, 2019. A loving Mother, Grandmother and Friend, she was loved and admired by those that knew her.
Irma was born on September 14, 1943 to Johannah and Luther Grogan in Grogan, Missouri. She grew up in Raymondville, Missouri and Graduated from Houston High School in 1961 before moving to Springfield, where she then graduated from Southwest Missouri State in 1965. She then spent several years teaching in Urbana and Skyline before staying at home with her children.
Irma worked for Christ Episcopal Church in Springfield, at their 'Next to New' thrift store from the 90s until 2009, where she always enjoyed the company of clients, friends and volunteers. After retirement she maintained a private life in Springfield where she enjoyed reading, relaxing, and her backyard daffodils.
She is survived by her two children; Son Robert Wehner, his partner Annie Lane of Ozark; daughter Wendy Wehner; Grandson Gabriel Wehner and Granddaughter Gwen Freeman of Springfield; her Sister, Elsie Williamson and her husband Alan of Burke, VA.
She was preceded in Death by her parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at both Hospice Compassus and Magnolia Square for their care and compassion.
There will be a Celebration of Life at The University Plaza Hotel at 333 John Q Hammons Parkway, Springfield, MO; in the John Q room, on Wednesday, July 10th from 5pm to 7pm.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Susan G Komen for the Cure, or a .
Published in the News-Leader on July 7, 2019