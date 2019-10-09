|
|
Ivan Lee Fail
- - Ivan Lee Fail was born October 25, 1936, to Ivan Junior and Helen Bernice Fail, in Neodesha, Kansas and passed away October 5, 2019, surrounded by family, friends, and loving caregivers. Visitation is 5:00-7:00, Wednesday, October 9, at Adams Funeral Home in Nixa. An internment ceremony is Thursday, October 10, at 11:00 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. A full obituary is available on the Adams website.
He was united in marriage in 1965 to Myra Mitchell of Nixa, and Lora and Daphne were born to them. They attended the Church of Christ in Nixa, Ozark, and Springfield and relationships with his church families were intact until his death. One of his happiest events was the birth of his only grandchild, Denver. Though they divorced years later, they attended the funerals of one another's parents. At Granny Fail's service, Grandpa Fail told Myra, "The only good thing about this is seeing you again." If Grandma Mitchell knew that Ivan was going to come to her funeral, she wouldn't have died.
He remarried, and the last three years of his life were spent with around-the-clock care and protection after his daughters successfully and necessarily petitioned Cedar County Probate Court to place him under legal guardianship. Unfortunately, by the time they broke through obstructions, his health condition was irreversible and his inheritance unrecoverable which would have provided for a more comfortable level of care.
Our dad was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Iva June, whom he adored and grieved the time lost with her. He is survived by his daughters, Lora Louderback of Nixa, Daphne Freise and husband Tim of North Wales, PA, one grandson, Denver Louderback of Palisade, CO, two brothers, John Fail of Thayer, KS and Larry Fail of Littleton, CO, and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019