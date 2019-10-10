|
J Richard Brown, Col USAF (Retired)
Springfield - J Richard Brown, Col USAF (Retired), 96, of Springfield, passed away on September 12, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1923 in Albia, IA to J Otis and Geneva Brown.
Col Brown served 32 years in the US Army and the US Air Force. He served in WWII in combat with the 394th Bomb Group (M)(B-26 AC). Following the Korean Conflict, he served with the 18th Fighter Bomber Wing in the Far East. During the Vietnam War, he served with the 3rd Air Division on Guam in support of the Linebacker II (B-52) operation in Vietnam.
His awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Air Force and Dept of Defense Commendation Medal and campaign medals from the World War II, Korean and Vietnam Era.
During his service career, J R received a BS degree from Northwestern State College in Oklahoma. He received his M.B.A. Degree from Michigan State University in 1962 and was a graduate of the Air War College Class of 1965. Prior to his retirement in 1975, he served as Comptroller, HQ, Fifth Air Force and U.S. Forces, Japan and Deputy Comptroller Defense Communications Agency in Washington, D.C.
Col Brown married Phyllis Evans on July 1, 1944, who preceded him in death on December 16, 1999. They had three children; William Brown, who preceded him in death on September 21, 2010, Philip R. Brown, DVM and Valeria J. Brown. J R married Alice Hall Mann on August 9, 2002.
He was a Professor of Accounting for 10 years at Missouri State University, Springfield, MO followed by a year at Drury College, Springfield, MO, four years at Webster University, St. Louis, MO with duty at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.
Col Brown was a member of many organizations. He was a 65-year member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge #409 and served as Exalted Ruler, S.W. District V.P. and District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler for Southwest Missouri. He also served as President of Greater Ozarks Veterans Association, Life Member of 3404th VFW, both of Springfield and American Legion 0136 of Albia, IA. He was also a member of Abou Ben Adhem Shrine in Springfield and was a member of Schweitzer United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Dallas and Geneva Dukes; wife, Phyllis; sister, Joann Elgin and her husband Jack; and son, William.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; son, Philip (Gloria); daughter, Valeria (Dennis); stepchildren, Russ and Jan Dameron; grandson, Jonathan Brown; granddaughters, Kalyn Brown, Jannifer Parks (Robert) and Genevieve Zi Brown; five great-grandsons, James Richard Willingham, Robert Parks IV, Kamden Drake, Clayton Brown and Kingston Brown; three great-granddaughters, Jaden Willingham, Makayla Jade Parks and J Emmerson Suzanne Parks, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Friday, October 18, at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Foundation of the Ozarks, 425 E Trafficway, Springfield, MO 65806, or Schweitzer UMC, 2747 E. Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804 or B.P.O. Elks Springfield Lodge 409 Scholarship Fund, 2223 E Bennett St, Springfield, MO 65804-1730.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019