Pitts Chapel - of Greenlawn Funeral Homes - Bolivar
316 East Broadway Street
Bolivar, MO 65613
417-326-5211
Dunnegan - Jack Durbin 89 passed away April 26, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home of Mt. Vernon, MO, with loved ones at his side. He was born May 25, 1930, at Springfield, MO, to Leo and Nell Durbin. He graduated from Morrisville High School in 1949. In 1972 he was united in marriage to and is survived by his wife Barbara.

Friends and family may call at their own convenience Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 12:00 noon until 7:00 pm in the funeral home. Jack will be laid to rest at Robberson Prairie Cemetery Willard, MO. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the youth program at Berean Baptist Church at Bolivar, MO. Online condolences may be made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
