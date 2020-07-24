Jack E. Wilson



Springfield - Jack E. Wilson, 95 of Springfield, Missouri passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born to C.G. and Nona Wilson September 1, 1924 in Myra, Texas. He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, but had been attending with friends at Grace Apostolic Church in Nixa.



He was in the United States Navy from 1942-1946 then spent his career with Missouri Neon Company retiring as Vice President.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty in 2017; two brothers and his sister.



He is survived by a daughter, Vicki Hill and husband Pete of Gentry, Arkansas; son Kevin Wilson of Springfield, Missouri; granddaughter Jodi Ashworth and husband, Daniel; three great-grandchildren Jake, Maddie and Sophie Ashworth; brother Joe Wilson of Gainesville, Texas; sister Jeannie Fleeman of Rogers, Arkansas, numerous nieces and nephews, and his devoted caregiver Rebecca Sanderson.



A Graveside service with full military honors will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Hazelwood Cemetery, 1642 E. Seminole, Springfield, MO 65804, under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.



In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Arc of the Ozarks, 1501 E. Pythian, Springfield, MO 65802, services for Developmental Disabilities.









