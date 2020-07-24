1/1
Jack E. Wilson
1924 - 2020
Jack E. Wilson

Springfield - Jack E. Wilson, 95 of Springfield, Missouri passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born to C.G. and Nona Wilson September 1, 1924 in Myra, Texas. He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, but had been attending with friends at Grace Apostolic Church in Nixa.

He was in the United States Navy from 1942-1946 then spent his career with Missouri Neon Company retiring as Vice President.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty in 2017; two brothers and his sister.

He is survived by a daughter, Vicki Hill and husband Pete of Gentry, Arkansas; son Kevin Wilson of Springfield, Missouri; granddaughter Jodi Ashworth and husband, Daniel; three great-grandchildren Jake, Maddie and Sophie Ashworth; brother Joe Wilson of Gainesville, Texas; sister Jeannie Fleeman of Rogers, Arkansas, numerous nieces and nephews, and his devoted caregiver Rebecca Sanderson.

A Graveside service with full military honors will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Hazelwood Cemetery, 1642 E. Seminole, Springfield, MO 65804, under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Arc of the Ozarks, 1501 E. Pythian, Springfield, MO 65802, services for Developmental Disabilities.




Published in News-Leader from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hazelwood Cemetery
