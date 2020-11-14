Jack Lee Pollock



Jack Lee Pollock passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 7, 2020 in Kansas City, MO.



Jack was born on April 5, 1960 in Springfield, MO to Joe and Rowena Pollock. He graduated from Belton High School in 1978 where he established lifelong friendships.



Jack began his thirty-four year career with Southwestern Bell/ AT&T shortly after his high school graduation. He received many accolades for his contributions as a Certified Senior Project Manager. He married the love of his life, Lecia Cantrell in 1989 and together they experienced great joy raising their two children Lindsey and Jesse. Jack contributed to the community in many ways. He served as the Parent Teacher Organization president at his daughter's school and as the president of The Little People of America Central Star Chapter. He and Lecia helped guide many new parents on their journeys to raising little people. They provided comfort and reassurance to countless families in their time of need. Jack loved spending time at the Pollock family farm, reminiscing with friends and family, and cooking delicious meals for those he loved.



Jack was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Rowena Pollock and brother James Pollock. Jack will be remembered by his loving wife Lecia Pollock, daughter and son-in-law Lindsey and Tyler Stevens, son Jesse Pollock, grandson Beckett Stevens, brothers Joe and Rodney Pollock, mother-in-law Becky Herrera, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and good friends whom he loved dearly.



A celebration of life will be held this Spring. If you feel so inclined, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Jack's name to Little People of America or The ALS Foundation (as a tribute to Jack's mother).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store