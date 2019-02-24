|
|
"Bobby" Jack Stapp
Strafford, Mo. - "Bobby" Jack Stapp, was born July 14, 1937 in Springfield, MO and left this earth on February 20, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer in his home with his wife Mary Ann (Young) Stapp by his side. They were married for 62 years and they had two loving daughters and many wonderful years of memories and love.
Jack was the manager of Knopke Bros. Contractor Supplies (Hertz Equipment) for 36 1/2 years where he retired in 2000. He also served on the board of Springfield Contractors Association and Missouri Limestone Producers Association where he was awarded a lifetime membership for his service. During this time he enjoyed meeting many people and friends.
In his early years he loved cars, softball, and dancing with Mary Ann. After his retirement Jack developed Macular Degeneration but continued to make many memories traveling, fishing, and keeping up with his great grandsons. He loved being with his family and friends. The only thing he said he regretted in life was not being able to see his great grandsons faces.
He leaves behind his great love Mary Ann, two daughters, Jackie and husband Richard, Deena and husband Daren, two grand-daughters, Kimberly and husband John , Katherine and husband Scott, two great-grandchildren (his buddies) Alex and Adam, a brother Charles and wife Zelma, a sister Norma, and his little sister Sharon. A great friend and brother-in-law David L.Young and many more family members and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents Lewis F. Stapp and Faye E. (Rogers) Stapp, numerous other relatives and friends and most recently a brother-in-law Bobby Williams.
Jack was a fighter. After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on January 6, 2016, he began his long battle against this horrible disease. Always wanting to try all venues no matter how it affected him. He had a great team of doctors that helped through this process. The family wanted to thank Dr. Jennifer McNay, Dr. Jessica Snider, Dr. Albert Leonardo and the Mercy Oncology floor 7A doctors, nurses, aids, and workers for all the compassionate support. We would also like to thank Kristen and the team at Hospice for their caring dedication during his last few days on this earth.
"Bobby "Jack will be greatly missed by his family, friends and those that crossed paths with him. In lieu of flowers the family wishes that you make a donation to the cancer or blind in his memory.
A visitation will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with Graveside services to be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019