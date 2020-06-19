Jackie Bays
Halfway - Jackie Bays, age 68 of Halfway, MO, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, in his home. Funeral services to be held at 2:00 PM Monday, June 22, 2020, at Pitts Chapel. Burial to follow at Schofield Cemetery Halfway, MO. Visitation will be between 11:00 to 2:00 Monday, June 22, 2020, at the funeral home, to help with social distancing. Online condolences may be made at: www.greenalwnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.