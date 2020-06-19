Jackie Bays
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie Bays

Halfway - Jackie Bays, age 68 of Halfway, MO, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, in his home. Funeral services to be held at 2:00 PM Monday, June 22, 2020, at Pitts Chapel. Burial to follow at Schofield Cemetery Halfway, MO. Visitation will be between 11:00 to 2:00 Monday, June 22, 2020, at the funeral home, to help with social distancing. Online condolences may be made at: www.greenalwnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Pitts Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Pitts Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Chapel
316 East Broadway Street
Bolivar, MO 65613
417-326-5211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved