Jackie Gibbens



Strafford - Jackie Coleman Gibbens was born January 8, 1935 in Fairfield, Missouri. He died November 7, 2020 at home in Strafford, MO.



He retired from USDA, Department of Agriculture in 1995, but continued on with his love of farming until his death.



Jackie is preceded in death by his first wife, Rita, his parents Coleman and Lena, and his brother Leslie.



Jackie is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sue; children; Jackie, Linda (Ron), Matt (Billie), LeaRae, Stephanie (Dirk) and Angela; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; his sister, Lora (Jerry); sister-in-law, Kathy, along with a multitude of nephews, nieces and friends.



Graveside services with military honors will be held Thursday, Nov 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lowry City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lowry City Cemetery Fund.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store