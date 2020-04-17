|
|
Jackie "Jack" L. De Priest
Springfield, Missouri -
Jackie (Jack) L. De Priest, 84 of Springfield, MO departed this life on April 16, 2020 at 11:53 a.m. He was born March 28, 1936 in West Plains, MO. to Lewis Emil and Mildred (Lawson) De Priest.
Jackie was united in marriage to Linda Kelly on September 26, 1987 in Springfield, Missouri. He was an over the road truck driver for 57 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; sister, Norma Carroll of Springfield, MO and brother, Fred De Priest and wife Marivelle of Aurora, MO.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 12:30-1:30pm at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel (5234 W. State Hwy EE Springfield, MO) with a private graveside service at Eastlawn Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 the funeral home will only allow groups of 10 to enter the building at one time. Please meet the funeral home greeter at the door. After viewing you must stay in your vehicles. No large gatherings are permitted in the parking lot.
Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020