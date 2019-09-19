|
|
Jackie W. Wilson
Springfield Mo - Mr. Jackie W. Wilson, age 78, of Springfield Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Maplewood Alzheimer Special Care Center, Springfield, Missouri. He was born on March 25, 1941 in Hurley, Missouri, the son of Wayne Maxine and Lela Irene (Wright) Wilson.
He was united in marriage to Marquetta Kay Simpson on May 26, 1962.
Jackie enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids whom he loved dearly. He also loved turkey and deer hunting, gambling, all sports and was a die-hard Kansas City Royals fan along with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jackie always loved to have fun, especially with fellow members of Eagles Lodge # 3934.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marquetta; parents; and a sister, Donna Eustler.
He is survived by son, Anthony "Tony" Wilson and wife Candi Pennington; two daughters, Teresa Perkins and husband Gary, and Tara Salois and husband Ray; eight grandchildren, Austin Wilson (Amanda), Kaitlyn Wilson, Emily Perkins, Sarah Perkins, Teran Brake (Dakota), Bethany Harris, Joey Harris, and Raymond Salois IV; two great grandchildren, Maverick Wilson and Ryker Wilson; three brothers, Jerry Wilson, Ronnie Wilson, Kenny Wilson; and one sister, Sharlis Wilson.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Clever, Missouri. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, also in the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Wright Cemetery, Union City Missouri. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 19, 2019