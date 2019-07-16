Services
Stumpff Funeral Home - KIMBERLING CITY
65 Comfort Lane
Kimberling City, MO 65686-0338
(417) 739-4329
Jackson Peace
Jackson "Jack" Peace


1928 - 2019
Jackson "Jack" Peace Obituary
Jackson "Jack" Peace

Kimberling City - Jackson "Jack" L. Peace, Kimberling City, MO, son of Leonard and Fern (Cook) Peace, was born March 25, 1928 in Springfield, MO and departed this life on July 5, 2019 at the age of 91.

Jack and his wife, Etta, moved to the area forty-six years ago from Paola, KS. Jack retired as chief inspector from the Panhandle Eastern gas pipeline. And he served his country proudly in the United States Army.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Betty Fetter and Anne Tamalis.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-six years, Etta Peace of Kimberling City, MO; one son, Michael Peace and wife, Kathy of Osawatomie, KS; one daughter, Janet Wuerz of Springfield, MO; two brothers, Robert Peace of Springfield, MO and David Peace of Springfield, MO; two sisters, Sue McConnell of Lee's Summit, MO and Rachel Gabbert and husband, Gee of Jacksonville, FL; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO. Donations may be made to Convoy of Hope 330 S. Patterson Springfield, MO 65802 in Jack's memory.
Published in the News-Leader on July 16, 2019
