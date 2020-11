Jacob CooperJacob Cooper, 83, of Kansas City, MO. passed away on November 22, 2020. Jacob was born in Rural Missouri to Elijah and Emma (Bennett) Cooper. He had lived in the Springfield. MO area prior to his move to Kansas City. Visitation will be held from 10 am - 12 pm at Muehlebach Funeral Care. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 PM at Forest Hill Cemetery. To view the full obituary and send family condolences, please visit MuehlebachChapel.com