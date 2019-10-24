|
Jacob Dakota Van Weelden, 23 of Springfield passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
He was born in Springfield to Jason Michael Van Weelden and Debra Lyn Hamilton. He graduated from Central High School International Baccalaureate Program with honors. Jake was very involved with music, art and nature. He loved animals. He had a special interest in world philosophers and spiritual traditions. He was a talented basketball player and his family enjoyed going to watch and cheer him on.
Jake was preceded in death by his mom, Debra and multiple great-grandparents.
He is survived by his parents, Jason and Lori Van Weelden; brother, Holden Stennett; grandparents, Barbara Mayfield, Patty Van Weelden, Leon Van Weelden, and Teri and Jack Pearman; aunts and uncles, Anna and Scott Mooney, Sue Bailey, Jeff Hamilton, and Joey and Jennifer Pearman; cousins, Ashlyn Mooney, Hershey and Jon Bailey, Kasey and Taylor Pearman, as well as many extended family and friends.
Memorial services will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 3:30 pm in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with a visitation to follow until 5 pm.
Donations may be made to CARE-No Kill Shelter, 1328-A W. Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019