Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenlawn North Cemetery
Springfield, MO
Jacqueline Terry "Jackie" Roberts

Jacqueline Terry "Jackie" Roberts Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" Terry Roberts

Springfield - Jacqueline "Jackie" Terry Roberts, 90 years of age, passed from this life Friday, April 19, 2019, at The Arbors in Washington MO. She was born on September 28, 1928 in Springfield MO to Ralph and Pauline Oneth.

She is survived by her children: Kelly Bain and her husband Jim Krafft of Washington MO, and Holly Byland and her husband Steve Byland of O'Fallon IL; grandchildren: Stacy Bain of Phoenix AZ, Ryan Bain of St. Louis MO, Megan Byland of O'Fallon IL, and Tyler Byland of O'Fallon IL.

Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Delferd (Del) Roberts, a son, John Roberts, and her parents, Ralph and Pauline Oneth.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and genealogy.

Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn North Cemetery in Springfield MO at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019. Donations to the in lieu of flowers are requested.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 23, 2019
