Jacquie Chaves
Jacquie Chaves

Ozark - Bonita Jacqulyn (Jacquie) Chaves, age 73 of Ozark, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020. Jacquie had valiantly battled cancer for over five years, and passed peacefully surrounded by her children, in her home on the Chaves family farm.

Jacquie was born on December 13, 1946, to Lemuel Frank and Nola Elaine (Steward) Hardaway, in Humansville, Missouri. She attended Ozark Schools all twelve years, graduating in 1964.

On July 16, 1966, Jacquie was united in marriage with (Lloyd) Wayne Chaves. They spent nine years in Anchorage, Alaska, where they started their family and had many good times camping and fishing. They returned home to Ozark in 1978 where Jacquie enjoyed reconnecting with dear friends from her OHS years.

Raising her family was Jacquie's life mission and her greatest joy. She also found pleasure in painting and many other arts and crafts. Jacquie later discovered a passion for horses and spent some of her happiest hours training and riding Fox Trotters. None of this however, compares to the delight brought by her four grandchildren.

Jacquie is survived by her mother and her mother's husband, Lowell Sauter, of Springfield; four children and their spouses, Sheila and John Day of Phillipsburg, Missouri, Michelle and Jeff Lawhorne of Fort Worth, Texas, Chris and Alicia Chaves of Ozark, Noelle and Chris Chaves Babich of Columbia, Missouri; four grandchildren, Ainsley Rose Lawhorne, Jordyn Alexandra Chaves Babich, Kylie Alysa Chaves Babich, Lane Aaron Chaves Babich; sister, Rebecca Hardaway of Springfield; sister in law, Theresa Hardaway of Stafford, Virginia; aunt, Evelyn Gray of Willard, Missouri; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jacquie was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; her son, Michael Wayne; her father, Frank; and her brother, Lemuel Bruce.

In lieu of flowers, Jacquie would be pleased by a donation to the veteran's organization of your choice.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Chaves Cemetery, Ozark, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Bob Long officiating. Friends and family are also welcome to pay their respects to Jacquie between the hours of 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.






Published in News-Leader from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home Ozark Chapel - Ozark
504 West Walnut Street
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-2400
