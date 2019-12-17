Services
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
James Alfred Rousseau Sr. Obituary
James Alfred Rousseau, Sr.

Springfield - James Alfred Rousseau, Sr., 91 of Springfield, walked into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Jim was born to Ralph and Edith Rousseau on September 19, 1928 in Morgantown, West Virginia. Jim served in the US Navy as a Radioman from 1946 till 1949. He married Joan Miller on February 8, 1952 in Pontiac, MI.

He had many jobs during his lifetime, but his favorites were being a fireman in Pontiac, MI and being an over the road truck driver for 26 years. His greatest enjoyment was working in his yard. The loves of his life were his wife, his two sons and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother, Bill and his younger brother Fred.

Jim is survived by his wife, Joan; two sons, James, Jr. (Beverly) and Steven (Anna), 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with the Reverend James A. Rousseau, Jr. officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Maple Park Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
