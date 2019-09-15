|
|
James Allen Maroc, M.D.
Springfield - James Allen Maroc, M.D. age 87, died September 9, 2019.
He was born on July 30, 1932, in Hammond, Indiana, the son of Beatrice (Ethier) and Edward Maroc and was raised in Hammond along with two brothers and a sister.
After high school, he went to work on the New York Central Railroad until being drafted into the U.S. Army. Jim served from 1954 to 1956, including time in Korea. He was discharged with the rank of SP3. Upon returning, Jim attended Indiana University School of Medicine and received his medical degree in 1961. He practiced Family Medicine for forty-one years until retiring at 71 years of age. Jim was an excellent diagnostician and enjoyed caring for patients throughout the years.
Of all the various positions Jim held throughout his career, he enjoyed his years on the faculty for the family medicine residency program and the many residents, medical students and other countless individuals that he taught and mentored. He also was the team physician for the Chicago Cougars and the Chicago Blackhawks hockey teams. Jim was an avid runner and enjoyed many marathons and road races as well as his years playing hockey. Jim was a storyteller by nature and had endless jokes that were elaborate to the point of surprising you when the punchline came along. One of his favorite things was to put someone on and tease them. Jim had a bigger than life personality and enjoyed traveling and being with friends and family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Genny of Springfield, brother, Donald (Shay) Maroc of Duncan, British Columbia, Canada, sister Donna Delph of Louisville, Kentucky and brother Richard (Cheryl) Maroc of Munster, Indiana.
He was blessed with four children from his first marriage to Jeanette (Denniston) Maroc; Phillip (Karen) Maroc of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Michele (Romeu) Hernandez of Worcester, Massachusetts, Robert Maroc (Jude) of Des Moines, Iowa and Susan Maroc of Marlboro, Massachusetts. He is also survived by two stepchildren, Meredith Bartelt of Springfield, Missouri and James Bartelt of Austin, Minnesota, grandchildren Drake and Breese Maroc of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Hunter Bartelt, Oliver and Piper Jones of Springfield, Missouri, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Inurnment will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Rd, Springfield, Missouri with full military honors on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Visitation will be at Gorman-Scharf Funeral Home, 1947 E. Seminole, Springfield, Friday, September 20, 2019 from 7:00 - 8:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 925 E. Seminole Street, Springfield, Missouri, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am with a time of fellowship and food to immediately follow.
Jim was proud of his service in Korea. The family is thankful to the caring staff at Missouri Veterans Home, Mt. Vernon, Missouri, where Jim spent the last years of his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial suggestions in honor of Jim Maroc: CoxHealth Family Medicine Residency Program via CoxHealth Foundation and Messiah Lutheran Church, Springfield, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019