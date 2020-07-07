James "Bill" AndersonSpringfield - Rev. Bill Anderson (age), Springfield, MO went home to be with the Lord (day), (month) (year) at (place). Bill was born on a family farm near Norwood, MO to William ("Will") and Ethel (Thomas) Anderson.As a result of World War II, Bill was drafted into the U. S. Air Force until he received an honorable discharge. After, Bill worked at Boeing Aircraft Corporation in Wichita, Kansas, where he met and married Donna Lee Durham and to this union were born four sons: Terry, Jim, Don, Monty.In 1947, Bill was saved and in a few months in 1948 answered the call to preach. In the State of Kansas, he assisted Dr. Art Wilson at the Wichita Baptist Tabernacle. He also pastored in Salina, Chanute, and Elkhart. It was at this time Bill felt burdened to do missionary work in the Philippines Islands. He was approved in Jacksonville, Florida, by the Baptist Bible Fellowship International in 1956. Arriving in the Philippines in 1957, he engaged in church planting organizing thirteen churches during the fifty years of ministry until May of 1999. A world globe made of precious stones symbolic of the countries was awarded the Anderson's in May 2006, in recognition of fifty years of service.His wife, Donna, went home to be with the Lord Dec. 18th 2008, to whom he was married 64 years.Survivors include his sons and wives: Terry and Melanie; Jim and Marta; Don, whose wife, Rosie, (succumbed to cancer) and Monty and Pamela. Grandchildren and their spouses: Brooke and Dan Mathews; Jennifer and Phillip Sledge; Tamara and Dan Valles; Shawn and Patricia Anderson; Travis Anderson; Nicky Anderson; Andria and Luke Martin; Shawn and Jennifer Anderson; Heather and Shane Manning, twenty five great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren a host of nephews and nieces. Bill will be greatly missed.Bill will have a visitation from 5 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, July 9th in Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Services will be at 10:00 am on Friday, July 10th in Highstreet Baptist Church. Donations can be made to Missions at High Street Baptist Church or you can send flowers.