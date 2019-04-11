Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
James B. (J.b.) Hall


James B. (J.b.) Hall Obituary
James B. (J.B.) Hall

Springfield - J.B. passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in Springfield. He was born September 19, 1952, to Jim & Freda (Shockley) Hall. He was a 1970 Glendale Graduate. He enlisted in the USMC in Aug. 1970. After getting out of the Marines, he worked at Ash Grove Cement Company until retirement. He also received and Water Treatment Associates Degree from Crowder College. J.B. is survived by his mother, Freda, son, Dustin, grandchildren Hayden and Valerie, one brother John Hall, and aunt Mary Ellen Shockley all of Springfield, son Shane & wife Yui Hall, of Ruckersville, VA, two daughters, Jama & husband Clint Berry, grandchildren Westley Suter, & Kursten & Brad Hamm. One very special great grandson Colt, all of Gainesville. Shonna & husband Donnie, and granddaughters Alyx & Graycee Maples of South Carolina, one uncle, Dick, and aunts Judy, Jane, Ann, Sue & Barb, and the love of his life, one very special lady, Deborah Brooks, and her family. J.B. Is preceded in death by his dad Jim Hall, one son in law John Suter, and his grandparents.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home South with the service at 12:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will be at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens following the service with full Military Honors.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 11, 2019
