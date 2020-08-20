James (Jim) Bougher
Nixa - James (Jim) Bougher of Nixa, Missouri passed away Saturday August 15, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 88. Jim was born on February 3, 1932 to Paul and Kathrine (Reid) Bougher in Cleveland, Ohio. He spent his early years growing up in Stubenville, Ohio. He then joined the United States Airforce during the Korean War. After serving some 4 years, achieving the rank of staff sergeant, he was honorably discharged in 1952. After leaving the Air Force he lived in Southern California. There he met Norma Jean Melton at the Imperial Bowling Alley where they were both in league play for the aerospace companies they worked for. They were married in 1956. To this marriage, one son was born, Barry James Bougher.
Jim's career was primarily in aerospace with Hughes Aircraft Company in El Segundo, California. He was the Department Head of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle System, overseeing a production control group of over 100 employees and was dedicated to excellence for that group.
Jim was preceded in death by his sister; Virginia Smith. He is survived by his son; Barry James Bougher, and granddaughter; Treasure Cheyenne Bougher, of Nixa, Missouri, his former wife; Norma Jean Bougher, of Kimberling City, Missouri, sister; Paula Nutter, of Wintersville, Ohio, brother; Michael Bougher, of Bexley, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to the Nixa, Bradford Court staff who made life better for Jim during the past year and a half.
A private family funeral will be held at the: Missouri Veterans Cemetery, with full Military Honors from the United States Airforce. Monday, August 24th, 2020 at 12 P.M.
Donations may be made, in Jim Bougher's name, to a local animal shelter or your favorite charity
in lieu of flowers.