Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Resources
More Obituaries for James Burch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Burch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Burch Obituary
James Burch

Rogersville - James Burch 77, Rogersville, Missouri, passed away January 30, 2020, in his home. James was born August 31, 1942, in Houston, Missouri, to Calvin L. Burch and Beulah Foster.

James was a delivery driver for the Ozark News for over 30 years.

James married Marjorie Louise Michael July 11, 1977, and to this union one child was born, Jennifer.

James' parents, Calvin and Beulah Bunch; step-father, Ed Keaton; and his wife Marjorie precede him in death.

James is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Cornelison, and two grandsons, Michael and Connor Cornelison.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and visiting with friends and family.

A family-directed memorial service has already been held. A private burial will be scheduled for a later date.

Care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now