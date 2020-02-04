|
|
James Burch
Rogersville - James Burch 77, Rogersville, Missouri, passed away January 30, 2020, in his home. James was born August 31, 1942, in Houston, Missouri, to Calvin L. Burch and Beulah Foster.
James was a delivery driver for the Ozark News for over 30 years.
James married Marjorie Louise Michael July 11, 1977, and to this union one child was born, Jennifer.
James' parents, Calvin and Beulah Bunch; step-father, Ed Keaton; and his wife Marjorie precede him in death.
James is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Cornelison, and two grandsons, Michael and Connor Cornelison.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, and visiting with friends and family.
A family-directed memorial service has already been held. A private burial will be scheduled for a later date.
Care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020