Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home - Cabool
527 Cedar Ave.
Cabool, MO 65689
417-962-3123
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home - Cabool
527 Cedar Ave.
Cabool, MO 65689
James Christopher (Jim) Pinkston


1961 - 2019
James (Jim) Christopher Pinkston

Mountain Grove - James (Jim) Christopher Pinkston was born February 28, 1961, in Lakewood, CA. His parents were Alvin E. and Jean (Nichols) Pinkston. He passed into the arms of his angels on July 5, 2019, at his residence in rural Mountain Grove, MO. He is survived by his daughter, Roxanne Miller (Chad), and granddaughter CateLynn of Angola, IN; four sisters and one brother: Ellisa Pinkston-Naumann, Merced, CA; Alvin (Beth), Rapid City, SD; Patricia Osborne (Greg), Battlefield, MO; Kathryn Pinkston Rockwell, Dallas, TX; Sandra Starbuck (Robert), Australia, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim loved being outdoors. You could find him camping in the mountains of California or in the deserts of Nevada, hiking the bluffs in Missouri, as well as swimming, fishing, and harvesting ginseng. He loved Mother Nature and all her gifts and valued his time in the presence of God's natural world. He was a 1979 graduate of Cabool High School and attended SMS (currently MSU) while living in Ozark. He received a BS in Botany, a tribute to his love of the earth. Jim was previously employed by the Missouri DNR Air Pollution Control Program in St. Louis, MO, and more recently retired from a position in the Clark County Nevada Air Quality Program. A memorial service is planned for Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 AM, at Elliot-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home, 527 Cedar Avenue, in Cabool, MO (417)962-3123. Jim's family invites all who knew and loved him to attend the service and share your memories of him.
Published in the News-Leader on July 16, 2019
