James Christopher "Chris" Preston
Springfield, MO - James Christopher "Chris" Preston was born February 17, 1981 and passed away October 14, 2019. He is survived by his father, Jim Preston (Rita Snavely), mother, Deborah Preston Nesbitt (Bill Nesbitt) and brother Jay Preston. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Arthur and Grace Preston and maternal grandparents, Gene and Julia Austin.
Chris attended Greene Valley State School, Carver Middle School and graduated from Kickapoo High School.
Visitation will be Friday, October 18, from 5:00-7:00pm at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Springfield, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BSA Troop 174, c/o Hood United Methodist Church, 139 N. Walnut, Republic, MO 65738, Daybreak Adult Daycare, 1461 E. Seminole St., Springfield, MO 65804 or to the .
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019