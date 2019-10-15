Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Resources
James Christopher "Chris" Preston


1981 - 2019
James Christopher "Chris" Preston Obituary
James Christopher "Chris" Preston

Springfield, MO - James Christopher "Chris" Preston was born February 17, 1981 and passed away October 14, 2019. He is survived by his father, Jim Preston (Rita Snavely), mother, Deborah Preston Nesbitt (Bill Nesbitt) and brother Jay Preston. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Arthur and Grace Preston and maternal grandparents, Gene and Julia Austin.

Chris attended Greene Valley State School, Carver Middle School and graduated from Kickapoo High School.

Visitation will be Friday, October 18, from 5:00-7:00pm at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Springfield, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BSA Troop 174, c/o Hood United Methodist Church, 139 N. Walnut, Republic, MO 65738, Daybreak Adult Daycare, 1461 E. Seminole St., Springfield, MO 65804 or to the .
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
