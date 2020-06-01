James Clifford Johns
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Clifford Johns

James Clifford Johns, age 91 of Carthage, Missouri passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in his home with family by his side. He was born January 12, 1929 the son of Joe and Mae (Foster) Johns. On February 10, 1976, Clifford was united in marrage to Clara Poe in Miami, Oklahoma. Clifford was a longtime plant supervisor for the poultry industry and worked for various companies including Producers, Cargill and retired from Jerrome Foods in 1986.

Clifford is survived by his wife Clara of the home; two daughters Pam Beyers and husband Steve of Sparta, Deanna Butts and husband Randy of California, Missouri; a step-daughter Vickie Poe of Rocheport, Missouri; two step-sons Kelly Poe of Eugene, Missouri and James Poe of Holt Summit, Missouri; a sister Juanita Luttrull and a sister-in-law Vivian Johns. James is also survived by four grandchildren, ten step-grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Glen and Sammie Johns, sister Evelena Davis, two grandsons, one step-grandson, one step-daughter and one step-granddaughter.

Graveside funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Tipton Cemetery, Tipton, Missouri. Come and go visitation will be 9:00 to 12:00 Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. Online condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Family Funeral Home
1700 South 15th Avenue
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-7811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Barnes Family Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved