James Clifford Johns
James Clifford Johns, age 91 of Carthage, Missouri passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in his home with family by his side. He was born January 12, 1929 the son of Joe and Mae (Foster) Johns. On February 10, 1976, Clifford was united in marrage to Clara Poe in Miami, Oklahoma. Clifford was a longtime plant supervisor for the poultry industry and worked for various companies including Producers, Cargill and retired from Jerrome Foods in 1986.
Clifford is survived by his wife Clara of the home; two daughters Pam Beyers and husband Steve of Sparta, Deanna Butts and husband Randy of California, Missouri; a step-daughter Vickie Poe of Rocheport, Missouri; two step-sons Kelly Poe of Eugene, Missouri and James Poe of Holt Summit, Missouri; a sister Juanita Luttrull and a sister-in-law Vivian Johns. James is also survived by four grandchildren, ten step-grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Glen and Sammie Johns, sister Evelena Davis, two grandsons, one step-grandson, one step-daughter and one step-granddaughter.
Graveside funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Tipton Cemetery, Tipton, Missouri. Come and go visitation will be 9:00 to 12:00 Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. Online condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.