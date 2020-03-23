Services
Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home Inc
303 S Jefferson Ave
Aurora, MO 65605
(417) 678-2144
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Maple Park Cemetery
Springfield, MO
James David Omans

James David Omans Obituary
James David Omans

Aurora - James David Omans, age 85, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 4:32 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Mercy Hospital in Aurora. He was born October 8, 1934, in Springfield, Missouri, the son of Ernest Ellsworth and Ruby Jane (Ackerman) Omans.

James was a 1952 graduate of Springfield Senior High School, in Springfield, Missouri. He worked for Kansas City Power and Light Company and retired after 17 years from Springfield City Utilities. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Aurora.

On October 24, 1953, he married Carolyn Sue Peters in Springfield and she preceded him in death on May 14, 2013. In June of 2015, he married Ann Marie Riggs in Aurora, Missouri.

James is survived by his wife Ann of Aurora; one son, Brooks Omans and his wife, Kimberly and one daughter, Kathy Omans, all of New Bloomfield, Missouri; six grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ruby, his first wife, Carolyn, brother, Edward Omans, and two sisters, Marguerite Garner and Ruth Evans.

A private graveside service, under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home, in Aurora, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Maple Park Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.

Online condolences may be shared at www.CraftonCantrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
