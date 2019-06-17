Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Joslin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. James E. "Jim" Joslin


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. James E. "Jim" Joslin Obituary
Dr. James E. "Jim" Joslin

Ozark - Dr. James E. "Jim" Joslin, 87, son of Virgil and Mary Joslin, died on June 14, 2019

He was born in White River, South Dakota on January 10, 1932.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and wife, Irwin and Alice Joslin, a Sister-In-Law, Lorene Joslin and a grandson, Andy Brown.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kathryn Joan Anderson Joslin, two daughters, Kathy and her husband Jerald Nunn of Ozark, MO, Linda and her husband Kelly Brown of Strafford, MO, a grandson, Scott Brown and his wife, Leslie, of Wentzville, MO, a brother, George, and his wife, Carole of Springfield, MO a sister, Ruth Liuzza, of Monroe, Louisiana, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Jim graduated from Springfield Senior High (Now Central), Class of 1950, Southwest Baptist College (now University), William Jewell College and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He earned a Doctor of Ministries degree from the latter institution and was honored with a Doctor of Divinity Degree and a Life Service Award from SBU where he was President of the 1952 graduating class.

He began his ministry in 1953, serving as pastor of Southern Baptist churches and Director of Associational Missions in Missouri and Mississippi for over 40 years. He was Director of Associational Work for the Greene County Baptist Association for thirty-three years. He served as President of the Missouri Baptist Convention, Secretary of the Southern Baptist Convention Directors of Missions organization and President of the Missouri Baptist Convention Directors of Missions group. He was honored as Director of Missions of the Year in 1982.

Services for Jim will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East with visitation from 12:00 to 1:00 pm prior to the service.

Burial will be in Eastlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Jim Joslin Missions Offering C/O Greene County Baptist Association 834 W. Battlefield Road Springfield, MO 65807
Published in the News-Leader on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now