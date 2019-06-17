|
Dr. James E. "Jim" Joslin
Ozark - Dr. James E. "Jim" Joslin, 87, son of Virgil and Mary Joslin, died on June 14, 2019
He was born in White River, South Dakota on January 10, 1932.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and wife, Irwin and Alice Joslin, a Sister-In-Law, Lorene Joslin and a grandson, Andy Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kathryn Joan Anderson Joslin, two daughters, Kathy and her husband Jerald Nunn of Ozark, MO, Linda and her husband Kelly Brown of Strafford, MO, a grandson, Scott Brown and his wife, Leslie, of Wentzville, MO, a brother, George, and his wife, Carole of Springfield, MO a sister, Ruth Liuzza, of Monroe, Louisiana, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Jim graduated from Springfield Senior High (Now Central), Class of 1950, Southwest Baptist College (now University), William Jewell College and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He earned a Doctor of Ministries degree from the latter institution and was honored with a Doctor of Divinity Degree and a Life Service Award from SBU where he was President of the 1952 graduating class.
He began his ministry in 1953, serving as pastor of Southern Baptist churches and Director of Associational Missions in Missouri and Mississippi for over 40 years. He was Director of Associational Work for the Greene County Baptist Association for thirty-three years. He served as President of the Missouri Baptist Convention, Secretary of the Southern Baptist Convention Directors of Missions organization and President of the Missouri Baptist Convention Directors of Missions group. He was honored as Director of Missions of the Year in 1982.
Services for Jim will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East with visitation from 12:00 to 1:00 pm prior to the service.
Burial will be in Eastlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Jim Joslin Missions Offering C/O Greene County Baptist Association 834 W. Battlefield Road Springfield, MO 65807
Published in the News-Leader on June 17, 2019