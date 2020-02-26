Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Cemetery
Meineret, MO
View Map
James Edward Kollmeyer Obituary
James Edward Kollmeyer

Springfield, MO. - James Edward Kollmeyer 68, Springfield, Mo. passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born February 3, 1952, in Springfield, MO. to Carl and Evelyn (Haubein) Kollmeyer.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial at 1:00 p.m. in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Meineret, MO. Visitation will be before the service, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
