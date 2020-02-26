|
|
James Edward Kollmeyer
Springfield, MO. - James Edward Kollmeyer 68, Springfield, Mo. passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born February 3, 1952, in Springfield, MO. to Carl and Evelyn (Haubein) Kollmeyer.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial at 1:00 p.m. in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Meineret, MO. Visitation will be before the service, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020