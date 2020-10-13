James Evan SlackAnthem, Arizona - James Evan Slack, 86, was born August 6, 1934 to Marvin and Beulah Slack in Seymour, Missouri and passed away September 19, 2020 in Anthem, Arizona.Well known western farm broadcaster, Evan Slack, passed away on September 19, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.Evan was a 1952 graduate of Seymour High School, Seymour, Missouri. He attended SMSU while working for KWTO in Springfield, enlisted in United States Marine Corp and served as a Court Martial Clerk and a graduate of MSU Columbia, Missouri. He had a long career in radio broadcasting, based in Denver, Colorado. Eventually, owning his own network with broadcasts in over 17 states and Canada. Evan was the President of the NAFB in 1987 and was named to the NAFB Hall of Fame in 2009. He was a lifetime member of the Cattleman's Association. Evan received numerous awards and accolades during his career.He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Maurice Dean Slack.Evan is survived by his companion Carolyn Browne, Anthem, Arizona; his sister, Barsha and husband, Bill Batson, Marshfield, Missouri; four nieces and one nephew, Sherri Batson, Springfield, Missouri, Stephanie and husband, Patrick Murphy, Logan, Iowa; Debbie and husband, Jim Hook, Marsh Creek, Indiana, Susan Metcalf, Springfield, Missouri and Brian Batson, Springfield, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Marion Slack, Rogersville, Missouri; as well as a host of cousins, family and friends.A memorial service is planned for Saturday, 2:00 p.m., October 17, 2020 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. A memorial marker will be placed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Seymour, Missouri. A Celebration of Life Service is pending for spring of 2021 in Denver, Colorado.In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery or to the NAFB which has a scholarship program. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.