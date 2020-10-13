1/1
James Evan Slack
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Evan Slack

Anthem, Arizona - James Evan Slack, 86, was born August 6, 1934 to Marvin and Beulah Slack in Seymour, Missouri and passed away September 19, 2020 in Anthem, Arizona.

Well known western farm broadcaster, Evan Slack, passed away on September 19, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Evan was a 1952 graduate of Seymour High School, Seymour, Missouri. He attended SMSU while working for KWTO in Springfield, enlisted in United States Marine Corp and served as a Court Martial Clerk and a graduate of MSU Columbia, Missouri. He had a long career in radio broadcasting, based in Denver, Colorado. Eventually, owning his own network with broadcasts in over 17 states and Canada. Evan was the President of the NAFB in 1987 and was named to the NAFB Hall of Fame in 2009. He was a lifetime member of the Cattleman's Association. Evan received numerous awards and accolades during his career.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Maurice Dean Slack.

Evan is survived by his companion Carolyn Browne, Anthem, Arizona; his sister, Barsha and husband, Bill Batson, Marshfield, Missouri; four nieces and one nephew, Sherri Batson, Springfield, Missouri, Stephanie and husband, Patrick Murphy, Logan, Iowa; Debbie and husband, Jim Hook, Marsh Creek, Indiana, Susan Metcalf, Springfield, Missouri and Brian Batson, Springfield, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Marion Slack, Rogersville, Missouri; as well as a host of cousins, family and friends.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, 2:00 p.m., October 17, 2020 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. A memorial marker will be placed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Seymour, Missouri. A Celebration of Life Service is pending for spring of 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery or to the NAFB which has a scholarship program. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Day Funeral Home
1075 State HWY CC
Marshfield, MO 65706
(417) 859-6330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Day Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved