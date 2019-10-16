Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
Springfield - In Loving Memory of James E. Southard who went home to be with the Lord on Sun. Oct. 13th.

He was born Nov. 20th, 1932 in Cherryvale, Kansas to Alvis and Mary (Fenton) Southard, who preceded him in death. He had two sisters: Nelda Maris and Kathleen Southard. Three brothers: Carl, Elvin and Gerald Southard. All who have preceded him in death.

He married Lela (Whiteley) Southard on Jan. 1st, 1955. They enjoyed over 62 years together before she became ill and went to be with the Lord Sept. 2017. They especially enjoyed the time they spent traveling with family and friends as well as spending time at the lake with family.

He proudly served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955 during The Korean Conflict. James completed his electrical apprenticship in 1959 and worked as an IBEW Wireman until his retirement in 1997. During this time he was a member of IBEW Local 453. He was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church for over 60 years. He was a member of Gate of The Temple Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. He is survived by his son Douglas Southard and wife Alana, daughter Denise Moore and husband Randall. Granddaughters Sara Southard and Taylor Moore and grandson Brad Southard.

Funeral services will be held at Boulevard Baptist Church on Friday, Oct. 18th at 1:30 PM with burial following at Greenlawn North Memorial Gardens in Springfield, Mo.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
