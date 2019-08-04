|
James "Jim" F. Daniels
Republic - James "Jim" Franklin Daniels, 77, of Republic, MO, passed away July 22, 2019, at Springfield Villa. He was born in Carlisle, AR, May 9, 1942, to Benjamin Franklin & Susie (Kimery) Daniels. Jim attended high school in Carlisle, AR. He graduated from the University of the Ozarks, Clarksville, AR; Kansas State University, Pittsburg, KS; and Southeast MO State, Cape Girardeau, MO.
Jim served in the U.S. Army. He was a 3rd degree Mason, a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Kiwanis, the MO Principals Association, MO Superintendents Association, and a director on the board of Public Schools Retirement Systems.
Jim married Ann Ingram on May 8, 1964, and to this union a daughter was born. He loved his family, friends, and students. During his career, Jim worked in public schools in Joplin, Lamar, and Poplar Bluff as a respected educator. He enjoyed sports, music, traveling, hunting, fishing, and camping. Jim was a people person and loved to visit with the many students that came to visit him after he retired.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sue Harness; and a brother, Dan Daniels of Texarkana, TX. Jim is survived by his wife, Ann Daniels of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Earl Harris of Murfreesboro, TN; sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Pete Mergenschorer; a nephew, Todd Harness of Little Rock, AR; nieces, Stephanie and Karen; and many friends and relatives.
A Celebration of Life for Jim will be announced at a later date by the family.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019