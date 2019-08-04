Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Resources
More Obituaries for James Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. "Jim" Daniels


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. "Jim" Daniels Obituary
James "Jim" F. Daniels

Republic - James "Jim" Franklin Daniels, 77, of Republic, MO, passed away July 22, 2019, at Springfield Villa. He was born in Carlisle, AR, May 9, 1942, to Benjamin Franklin & Susie (Kimery) Daniels. Jim attended high school in Carlisle, AR. He graduated from the University of the Ozarks, Clarksville, AR; Kansas State University, Pittsburg, KS; and Southeast MO State, Cape Girardeau, MO.

Jim served in the U.S. Army. He was a 3rd degree Mason, a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Kiwanis, the MO Principals Association, MO Superintendents Association, and a director on the board of Public Schools Retirement Systems.

Jim married Ann Ingram on May 8, 1964, and to this union a daughter was born. He loved his family, friends, and students. During his career, Jim worked in public schools in Joplin, Lamar, and Poplar Bluff as a respected educator. He enjoyed sports, music, traveling, hunting, fishing, and camping. Jim was a people person and loved to visit with the many students that came to visit him after he retired.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sue Harness; and a brother, Dan Daniels of Texarkana, TX. Jim is survived by his wife, Ann Daniels of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Earl Harris of Murfreesboro, TN; sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Pete Mergenschorer; a nephew, Todd Harness of Little Rock, AR; nieces, Stephanie and Karen; and many friends and relatives.

A Celebration of Life for Jim will be announced at a later date by the family.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now