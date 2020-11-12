James F. Morris "Brother"
Springfield - James F. "Jim" Morris, 89, passed away on November 10th, 2020 of complications arising from Dementia and Parkinson's disease. Born in Springfield, MO on February 9, 1931 to H. Azell Morris and Frances Pauline Morris, Jim was a life-long resident of Springfield and part-time resident of La Quinta, CA.
Those who knew Jim will agree that his life was much too productive and rich in experience to adequately summarize in just a few paragraphs. Let us begin by saying that he was a natural-born entrepreneur who started his first business before reaching high school. Always knowing that business was his calling, he attended Southwest Missouri State (now MSU), was a proud member of Sigma Nu fraternity, and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Eager to apply his newly learned skills, he then set out to establish and develop a number of enterprises, growing them into major interests in real estate, pharmaceuticals, banking, and other fields. Chief among his many long-term professional interests was his career in the insurance industry, the backbone of his corporate portfolio, in which he was involved at both the retail and wholesale levels for six decades.
Jim's involvement with business unquestionably reached far beyond his own self-interests. Known to friends as "Brother", he genuinely cared about others and was energetically committed to helping young men and women in the achievement of their own personal and professional goals. His was always a helping hand, and in this spirit, Jim was a valued member on a number of corporate and civic boards, including the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, Boys Club, several banks, and his own private companies.
The abundant energy Jim possessed was not all spent on business pursuits - he believed life needed balance and he enjoyed his leisure time with gusto. An avid float fisherman, he was proud to have floated all the major rivers from Arkansas to Montana. A member of Hickory Hills Country Club and an accomplished golfer, he was the recipient of many golf awards in both Missouri and California. He held two State Senior Championship titles and, after an extended absence from the game, regained his swagger by winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro- Am golf tournament in 1999 with his good friend Payne Stewart. His sporting accomplishments and contributions earned him a place in the Ozarks Sports Hall of Fame in 2003, and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on January 26th, 2020.
Over and above everything we can tell you about Jim is the fact that he was a devoted family man who lovingly looked after those in his immediate and extended family. No need was too small for him to tend to, and those of us fortunate enough to be his nearest and dearest will forever deeply miss him.
Preceding Jim in passing were his first wife, Constance, to whom he was married for 43 years, his brother Herman Azell "Legs" Morris Jr., and sister-in-law Peggy Morris. Surviving are his second wife Lorna, son James Morris II, daughter Kim Wood and her three sons (Spencer, Maxwell, and Griffin Wood), and Neal Wood, who was like a second son to Jim. Also surviving are nephew Herman "Butch" Morris III (wife Maryann) and his son H. Azell Morris IV, niece Carol Mullins (husband P.D.) and their children Megan Roark, (husband John and their three children, Lucy, Penny, and J.P.) and Jennifer Govero (husband Jacob).
Jim is also survived by his work family, including Pam Duneman and Tracy Sickler, as well as a huge amount of friends that were family to him.
A gathering in celebration of Jim's life is contemplated for some future date, but for now, memorial services will be limited to family.
In lieu of flowers, Jim wished to encourage (and thank you for) memorial contributions to the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield (1410 N. Fremont, Springfield, MO 65802) and/or any charities affiliated with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) or Parkinson's Disease. Online condolences can be made at www.gormanscharpf.com
.