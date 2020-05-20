Services
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gideon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jim) Gideon


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James (Jim) Gideon Obituary
James (Jim) Gideon

Highlandville - James "Jim" was born on July 23, 1951 to Ethel (Hale) Gideon and Lester F. Gideon in Sparta, Missouri.

After a long illness, he went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020 at Cox South.

Jim attended school in Ozark, Missouri.

In July of 1969, he married Shirley Kelley, and together they had three children, Renee Cash, Kim Sullivan, and Brian Gideon. Jim and Shirley were married 50 years. During their marriage, Jim worked in construction, drove a truck, and was a security guard. Jim and Shirley moved for Shirley's job for many years. In 1999, they moved to Carrollton, Georgia to be near their children and grandchildren, before returning to Highlandville in 2004. He has spent the last 16 years enjoying his free time. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trading.

Jim was a member of the Highlandville Church of Christ.

Survivors include: his wife, Shirley; daughters Renee (Jason) Cash and Kim (Terry) Sullivan; son, Brian Gideon; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Jean Wydicks.

James was preceded in death by his father and his mother; 11 siblings; and one great-grandchild.

A visitation for Jim will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home in Nixa. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa with burial to follow at Martin Cemetery, Spokane, MO. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Published in the News-Leader from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -