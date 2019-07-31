|
|
James Grady Whitt, Jr.
Springfield - On July 25, 2019 Jim passed away from a short battle with lung cancer in the comfort of his home and in the arms of the love of his life. His last seconds on earth were beautiful and without pain. Jim's impact over the last 69 years will live on through the lives he touched. He was preceded in death by his father, James Grady Whitt (1985) and mother, Reita Harmon Whitt (1989). He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Ann Whitt. His first son, James Grady Whitt III, daughter in-law, Kimberly Elizabeth Whitt, and their children Brennan Nicholas, Cameron James, Declan Joseph, and AnnaMae Finley. His second son, Brandon Lee Whitt, daughter in-law, Julie Ann Whitt, and their children, Reese Juleeanna, Brooks Julian, and LucyAnna Rose. His third son, Patrick Olin Whitt, daughter in-law, Lacey Ann Whitt, and their children, Gianna Brielle, Callahan Adrianna, and grandchild #10 due in November.
Funeral service for Jim will be at 11:00 am Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East 3540 East Seminole Springfield, MO 65809. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday, August 2, 2019 in the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on July 31, 2019