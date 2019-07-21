|
James Hays
Ozark - James Robert Hays, age 74, of Ozark, Missouri passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in his home, following a long courageous fight with cancer. He was born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, June 24, 1945, the son of Robert and Doris (Tucker) Hays. He served his country as a medic in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1967 - 1969. His career was in property insurance, both as a field claims adjuster and supervisor for over 30 years. On January 2, 1987 he and Nancy Jo Day were united in marriage.
James was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Springfield, Missouri. He enjoyed singing in the choir, and especially liked Southern Gospel music. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He also loved being outside working in his yard and tending his garden. Jim was an avid Cardinal fan, both for the St. Louis and Springfield Cardinals. In earlier years Jim enjoyed his time as a semi-pro bowler.
Survivors include: His wife, Nancy; his mother, Doris Hays; two daughters and their husbands, Jennifer and Mark Faselle, and Jamie and Daniel Stantz; granddaughters, Kyra and Cali Faselle, and Hannah Stantz; a sister, Deanna Skinner and husband Roger; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. His father, Robert Hays, preceded hm in death.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, July 21, in Osborn Funeral Home, Dix, Illinois with visitation starting at 1:00 PM Sunday. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Memorial Gardens, Jefferson County, Illinois. Transportation and arrangements in Ozark are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or Convoy of Hope.
Published in the News-Leader on July 21, 2019