James (Randy) Hedgpeth


1955 - 2020
James (Randy) Hedgpeth Obituary
James (Randy) Hedgpeth

Springfield - Randy passed away March 22, 2020 in Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Randy was born August 25, 1955, in Springfield, MO, to J.B. and Bonnie (Roy) Hedgpeth. Randy graduated from Glendale High School in 1973. He graduated from MSU with a degree in Accounting. Randy worked for Mercy Hospital for 29 years. He attended Charity Baptist Church. Randy is survived by his mother Bonnie; many cousins; and special friends Steve and Kellie Bell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
