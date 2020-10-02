1/
James Ira (Red) Coble
James (Red) Ira Coble

James (Red) Ira Coble, 80, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020 at home with his loving wife, Kay by his side. He was born on March 22, 1940 in Strafford, MO. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Lee Coble.

James retired from Frisco, Burlington Norther - Santa Fe Railroad and was a member of Abou Ben Adam Shrines and Masonic Temple. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors.

James is survived by his wife Kay; daughters, Cathy, Linda and Connie; five step-children; five grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
